Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics. Local organizers say 16 of 379 athletes and officials who arrived Monday tested positive at the airport. They were taken into isolation and could miss their events. The positive test rate of 4.2% compares to 0.66% for workers and media arriving on the same day. Everyone at the Olympics must have daily PCR tests. Infection rates in those tests was 100 times higher for athletes and officials than workers.