Spain to drop masks outdoors as omicron surge decelerates

MADRID (AP) — Spain will end a mandate to wear masks outdoors next week, reversing a late December order against an unprecedented surge of coronavirus infections fueled by a highly contagious mutation. Mask wearing will remain mandatory in indoor public spaces, including public transportation, and outdoors whenever citizens can’t keep a safe distance of 1.5 meters between them. The outdoor mandate, adopted on Dec. 22 as many were preparing to reunite with loved ones on Christmas, was the government’s main response to the spread of omicron. The decision was criticized by some experts as a cosmetic move that had little effect in halting contagion. The spread of the virus peaked on Jan. 21 and has since then slowed down.