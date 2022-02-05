Looking for evidence? Trust us, Biden administration says

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has refused to share evidence for national security claims in recent days, and officials have even accused reporters of buying into foreign propaganda. Administration officials wouldn’t reveal what led them to say they knew that Russia was plotting a false flag operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine. And they wouldn’t explain their confidence that civilian casualties were caused by a suicide bombing rather than U.S. special forces during a raid in Syria. The administration’s response took a particularly caustic turn as spokespeople suggested that reporters shouldn’t even be asking such questions. The exchanges are a reminder of how credibility in Washington has dwindled over the years.