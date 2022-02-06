Trump tirade on ‘racist’ DAs echoes other racist tropes

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump recently told a mostly white crowd at a rally in Texas that his legal troubles are the fault of Black prosecutors he called racists. Trump repeated his charges of racism to underscore his contention that he couldn’t possibly be treated fairly by Black officials who are leading Trump investigations in New York and Georgia. Trump’s words echo longstanding racist tropes — that Black people and other minorities are taking power, and that they will exact revenge on white people, or at the very least treat white people as they have been treated.