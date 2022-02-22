ODOT says: One week left to weigh in on how state should spend $400 million in federal funds

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You have just a week left to visit ODOT's online open house, closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and weigh in on how the agency should spend $400 million in flexible transportation funding.

"Don't miss this opportunity!" the agency said in a news release, which continues in full below:

In January, after talking with hundreds of people and receiving hundreds of pages of public comments, we presented the Oregon Transportation Commission options for allocating $412 million of flexible funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We laid out nine program areas to invest in - including ADA accessibility, road repair and maintenance, bicycle and pedestrian projects, public transportation, and highway enhancements, among other options. We also provided the commission four different options for how they may want to spread the money across these areas. For more detail, see our proposal to the OTC.

Tell us what's important to you

The commission has released these funding options for public view and comment to get your input on how best to allocate funds. This public comment period is open through March 8, and we encourage you to submit comments on this important decision. Oregonians have three options.

1. Participate in an online open house

The online open house allows Oregonians to weigh in on how to spend these federal funds. Give us feedback by taking two short surveys on the nine proposed program areas and which funding option best meets the state's needs.

2. Submit written comments

You can submit written comments and letters through the OTC's public comment page.

3. Provide public comment at an OTC meeting

The commission will take public comment on these funding options at the March 10 meeting. Space will be limited, with priority given to those who haven't already testified. Look for instructions on the OTC web page on how to sign up.

At the March 30 meeting, the commission will provide final direction to us on how to allocate these funds. The commission will weigh public comment, statewide transportation system needs, and our Strategic Action Plan priorities, but is not bound to choose any specific scenario.

For more information, contact Katherine Benenati (Katherine.A.Benenati@odot.oregon.gov), 503-871-0388.