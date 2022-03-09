WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukraine medical centers hit

By EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — An airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol wounded women while they waited to give birth and buried children in the rubble. The assault on Wednesday wounded at least 17 people as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 west of Kyiv. One of the facilities was a children’s hospital. The mayor said the number of casualties was still being determined. The World Health Organization says it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities during the 2-week-old Russian invasion.