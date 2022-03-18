Miss Rodeo Oregon 2022 to be crowned in Bend Saturday

A Bend native with state title

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An integral part of rodeos across the nation are the Miss Rodeo titleholders, women who compete in a pageant with a mission to educate, evaluate and inspire. Among all the women who competed for the state title, a woman from Central Oregon was crowned Miss Rodeo Oregon 2022 in September.

Avalon Irwin, a Bend High graduate and equestrian coach, holds the title for Miss Rodeo Oregon 2022. She'll begin her campaign across the state to promote the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the state. In December, Irvin will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the Miss Rodeo America pageant.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Irwin to hear about her campaign. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.