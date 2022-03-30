Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida Panhandle man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Court records show 33-year-old Andrew William Griswold pleaded guilty Wednesday to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court. Griswold was arrested in Pensacola in March 2021. According to the criminal complaint, Griswold was with a crowd of rioters outside the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors that pushed its way past police and into the building. Once inside, Griswold made his way to the Gallery of the Senate.