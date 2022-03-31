Postmaster General says he’s been cleared in federal probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the Justice Department has closed without criminal charges an investigation into political fundraising activity at his former business. DeJoy said in a statement Thursday that he has always been confident that the department “would find all of my activities to be lawful.” A DeJoy spokesman said the Justice Department has informed DeJoy’s lawyer that he would not be charged. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment.