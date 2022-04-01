Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have accused a rural Nevada man of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old woman. Naomi Irion’s body was found this week in a remote grave in northern Nevada’s high desert. Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday of charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He’s been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a kidnapping charge. The Fernley woman had been missing since March 12. An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the human remains found in the grave were hers.