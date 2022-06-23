India flies tons of essentials to quake-rocked Afghanistan

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has rushed emergency relief assistance and a technical team to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a destructive earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. India’s External Affairs Ministry said the relief assistance comprises essential items, including family ridge tents, sleeping bags and blankets. The technical team has been deployed to its embassy in the Afghan capital. The embassy has been vacant since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August. Since the Taliban took power, India has sent tons of wheat, winter clothing and COVID-19 vaccines and other medicine to Afghanistan to help with shortages.