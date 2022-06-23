Skip to Content
Shohei Ohtani has 2 dazzling days to remember for Angels

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani accomplished two feats that would both be career landmarks for practically any other player in baseball history on back-to-back nights during an otherwise ordinary June homestand for the Los Angeles Angels. He hit a pair of three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs, the most by a Japanese player in the major leagues. A day later, Ohtani racked up 13 strikeouts while pitching eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball, retiring 16 straight Kansas City Royals. A year after his unanimous AL MVP award, Ohtani is still finding new places to inscribe his name in the major league record books.

