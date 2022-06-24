Scherzer isn’t coming off the injured list for Mets Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer will not be activated from the injured list and start the final game of the club’s series against the Marlins in Miami on Sunday. Manager Buck Showalter confirmed Scherzer’s status before the series opener Friday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since May 19 because of an oblique strain. The 37-year-old, who signed a three-year $130 million free agent deal with the Mets in the offseason, was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts before being hurt. Showalter said Scherzer is making progress but is not ready yet.