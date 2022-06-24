Supreme Court: The leaked abortion draft versus the opinion

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade to end constitutional protections for abortion hews closely to the leaked draft opinion that was published in May. Key passages in Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion and the final ruling are identical, including sharp denunciations of the Roe ruling as “egregiously wrong,” with “exceptionally weak” reasoning and “damaging consequences.” The major additions to the final copy are pointed rebukes of the dissent from the court’s three liberal justices as well as a concurring opinion from Chief Justice John Roberts. The draft opinion labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” was leaked in a nearly unprecedented breach of protocol.