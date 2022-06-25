2-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova wins Eastbourne title

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title. The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years — and 29th trophy of her singles career overall — after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets and feasting on the Latvian’s second serve. Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face Maxime Cressy in the men’s final.