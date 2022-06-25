Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel reaches majors with Phillies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mark Appel is a big league ballplayer nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall in the amateur draft. Appel has been promoted by the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander, who turns 31 on July 15, went 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Appel is stepping in for right-hander Connor Brogdon, who has been placed on the COVID-19-related injury list. Appel was selected by Houston with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft after a standout college career at Stanford.