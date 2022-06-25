Pitching, power lift Ole Miss over OU in CWS finals opener

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi is one win away from its first national championship in baseball after beating Oklahoma 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. Jack Dougherty carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and Ole Miss hit three homers in a row in the eighth. Freshman Mason Nicholls limited the damage after Dougherty left with the bases loaded in the sixth. The Rebels broke open the game in the eighth. TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench hit back-to-back-to-back homers off Chazz Martinez. Oklahoma must win Sunday to tie the best-of-three finals and force a deciding game Monday.