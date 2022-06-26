Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat Cards 6-5, Flaherty hurt

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10. Contreras hit a tying two-run single in the fourth and led off the 10th with an RBI single off Zack Thompson.