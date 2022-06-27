Britney Spears’ ex ordered to trial on stalking charge

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A judge has found that there is enough evidence against a man once briefly married to Britney Spears to go to trial for felony stalking. Authorities say Jason Allen Alexander appeared uninvited at Spears’ June 9 wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. At a hearing Monday, a judge found there was sufficient evidence against Alexander for the stalking charge and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. Alexander’s attorney entered pleas of not guilty to all the counts and says there is no evidence he had any intention of harming Spears.