Female referee at men’s World Cup wants the game to shine

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan is one of three women picked by FIFA to be referees at the upcoming men’s soccer World Cup in Qatar. It opens on Nov. 21. It’s the first time a woman will be in charge on soccer’s largest stage. Stephanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda are the other women who were selected. There are 36 referees in total. FIFA has also named three female assistant referees in a pool of 69: Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States. Yamashita says her job is to help “bring out the attractiveness of soccer.”