Ex-director pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency has pleaded guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S. The charges are part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history. John Davis appeared in federal court Thursday and pleaded guilty to one conspiracy and one counts of fraud against the government. State charges against Davis are being dropped, and he has agreed to testify against others in the case. Davis remains free on bond and sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

