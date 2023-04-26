With 5 teams in European semifinals, Italian soccer is back

MILAN (AP) — Italian soccer has returned to Europe’s elite after years of domination by Spanish and English teams. Five Italian teams have qualified for the semifinals of Europe’s three club competitions for the first time. And there will definitely be an Italian team in the showpiece Champions League final as city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan play each other in the semis. Italian soccer’s rise back to the top had been helped by increased competitiveness in Serie A and a winning mentality after Italy triumphed at the European Championship and Roma lifted last year’s Europa Conference League trophy.

