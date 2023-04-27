Man City lets hair down to confirm Premier League dominance

Erling Haaland undid his ponytail and released his flowing blond locks moments before finishing off Arsenal in a purported Premier League title decider that turned into a procession for Manchester City. The defending champions certainly let their hair down at Etihad Stadium with a swaggering 4-1 win that left little doubt about who the top team in England is. City is backed by the riches of Abu Dhabi and has arguably the world’s best coach in Pep Guardiola. It means City has established an era of domination in the Premier League that is starting to mirror that of France and Germany.

