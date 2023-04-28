Barcelona, Madrid limping toward inevitable finish in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid are both limping toward that appears to be an inevitable Spanish league title going to the Catalan club. Barcelona holds an 11-point advantage over last year’s champions. That almost insurmountable difference appears to be behind a string of poor performances from Spain’s traditional powerhouses. They both lost to modest rivals this week and on Saturday will once again face opponents with much more to play for. Barcelona hosts a Real Betis team that is fighting to enter the top four spots that earn Champions League berths. Madrid welcomes an Almeria side that is trying to avoid relegation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.