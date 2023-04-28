Qatar to host 2027 World Cup in men’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Qatar is going to host another World Cup. The International Basketball Federation has picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup. It did not say whether there were any other bidders. FIBA says Doha will stage all games in the 32-team event. Qatar faced fierce criticism during a massive, 12-year construction project preparing for soccer’s 2022 World Cup over its treatment of migrant laborers. FIBA made no reference to labor or human rights issues in announcing its decision on the eve of the 2023 tournament draw.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.