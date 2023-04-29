Roma and Milan draw 1-1 after goals in stoppage time
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Roma and AC Milan netted in stoppage time to draw 1-1 in Serie A. Both are in a tight race for the Champions League qualifying spots and the result did neither any favors. Tammy Abraham thought he secured a crucial win for Roma when he scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time with the first shot on target of the match. But Alexis Saelemaekers leveled three minutes later. Fourth-placed AC Milan leads Roma on goal difference.