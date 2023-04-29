USA will open Basketball World Cup against New Zealand

The United States will open Basketball World Cup play against New Zealand this summer, with Greece and Jordan also awaiting the Americans in the group stage. And the earliest the U.S. can see France in an Olympic final rematch is the semifinals. FIBA held the World Cup draw in Manila on Saturday. The 32 teams that qualified for the field found out their initial matchups for the tournament that runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10. The Americans play New Zealand on Aug. 26, then face Greece and likely Giannis Antetokounmpo on Aug. 28, and conclude group-stage play Aug. 30 against Jordan.

