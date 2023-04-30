Cron powers Rockies to 12-4 win over Diamondbacks

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron had three hits, including a three-run homer, Austin Gomber gave up one run in six innings of work and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 to snap a seven-game home losing streak. The last-place Rockies avoided both their third sweep of the young season and avoided tying the worst 29-game start in franchise history. The 12 runs were the most this season for Colorado. Cron’s team-leading sixth home run of the season was the catalyst for a four-run third inning that gave Colorado the lead and broke the game open.

