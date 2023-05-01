Bills bulk up backfield, sign Latavius Murray to 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract in a move that adds a veteran and productive presence to their relatively young and thin backfield. The 33-year-old Murray has nine seasons of NFL experience and combined for 760 yards and six touchdowns split between Denver and New Orleans last year. He is the league’s active leader in scoring at least four touchdowns rushing in eight consecutive seasons. The Bills represent his sixth NFL team, including two separate stints with New Orleans, rounded out by Minnesota and Baltimore.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.