Jackson, Hurley celebrate UConn’s title at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Four weeks after winning UConn’s fifth NCAA men’s basketball championship, coach Dan Hurley and Andre Jackson Jr. got to celebrate the experience at Citi Field on Monday afternoon. Jackson, one of the starters on the Huskies and a native of upstate Amsterdam, threw out the ceremonial first pitch while his head coach, Hurley, and members of the UConn staff watched prior to the first game of the New York Mets’ doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Before Jackson threw his pitch to Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar, a montage of highlights — set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” — from UConn’s 76-59 championship game win over San Diego State on April 3 aired on the scoreboard.

