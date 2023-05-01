Liverpool’s Klopp risks ban over feud with match referee

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp risks getting a touchline ban over a feud with a referee who has been strongly defended by the Premier League match officials group. Klopp was shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney after the German manager ran over to the fourth official to celebrate Liverpoo’ls late winning goal. Klopp then accused Tierney of saying something that was “not OK” and suggested that the referee had some kind of agenda against his club. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited says it reviewed audio of the incident and defended Tierney’s conduct with Klopp.

