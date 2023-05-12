Scheffler, fellow Texan Palmer among 2nd-round leaders at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Texans Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer are among the second-round leaders at the Byron Nelson. Scheffler has taken the clubhouse lead among the early finishers at 14 under after a second consecutive 64. Palmer is a shot back. South Korean S.Y. Noh is playing in the afternoon after tying the course record with an opening-round 60. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee is in position to make the cut. But the South Korean’s bid to become the first player in 12 years to win a tournament three consecutive times is in jeopardy.

