IOC puts trust at risk by seeking ways to allow Russia to compete at Olympics, EU official tells AP

BRUSSELS (AP) — The country currently in charge of the European Union’s presidency says a boycott of next year’s Paris Olympics is not on the table. But Swedish sports minister Jakob Forssmed urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Games because of the war in Ukraine. Forssmed told The Associated Press the IOC should reconsider its position to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutral athletes in sporting events. Sweden holds the EU presidency until July. Being in office allows a member nation to help set the EU’s tone and the bloc’s agenda.

