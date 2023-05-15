Wacha takes no-hitter into 8th, fans 11 in Padres’ 4-0 win over Royals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Wacha of the San Diego Padres took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a career-high 11 in a 4-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals that snapped a five-game losing streak. Michael Massey’s leadoff single to right field came on Wacha’s 103rd pitch and manager Bob Melvin immediately came out to pull the right-hander, who left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 43,828. Nick Martinez came on and retired the side. Wacha walked one. He had a perfect game going before hitting Edward Olivares with a pitch with one out in the fifth.

