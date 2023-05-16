Jackson Mahomes grabbed and kissed woman against her will three times, prosecutors say
By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press
Prosecutors say Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed and kissed a Kansas woman three times without her consent earlier this year. A partially redacted affidavit released Monday provides new details about the alleged assault at a Kansas restaurant in February. The owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park told investigators Mahomes left a bruise on her neck while forcefully kissing her, and then asked her not to tell anyone. On Tuesday, a Johnson County judge agreed to allow Mahomes to talk to three of four witnesses in the case, who are his friends. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.