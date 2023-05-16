Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL

Francis Ngannou reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighter’s League following the former champion’s contentious split with UFC. The 36-year-old Ngannou will fight exclusively for PFL in its pay-per-view super fight division. He also will serve as chairman and equity owner in PFL Africa. Ngannou was still UFC heavyweight champion when contract talks collapsed once the African fighter said his demands for health insurance and personal sponsorships were rejected. Ngannou negotiated with ONE Championship but those talks flamed out shortly before the Singapore-based made it’s United States debut last week in Denver.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.