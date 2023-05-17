Smart ball technology to be trialed at rugby’s U20 world championship

World Rugby will trial smart ball technology at the under-20 world championship in South Africa next month. It will assist officials in getting more accuracy about lineouts, potential forward passes and whether the ball has crossed the try line. The trial comes after match officials expressed a desire for innovations to support accurate and quick decision-making. There are no plans for the technology to be implemented at the Rugby World Cup in France kicking off in September. The smart ball will be tracked in 3D and in real time. Beacons positioned around the field will determine the exact position of the ball up to 20 times per second and provide immediate feedback on every kick, pass and throw.

