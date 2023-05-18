Husband of 2-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk killed in avalanche

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation says the husband of two-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk has been killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. Sports climber Kacper Tekieli last posted on Facebook on Tuesday from Konkordia Hut in Fiescherthal, Switzerland. Tekieli was 38 and was a climbing instructor who climbed in the Himalayas as well as in the Alps. He married Kowalczyk in 2020. The couple have a 20-month-old son. Kowalczyk was a cross-country skier who won gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Games. She has retired from competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.