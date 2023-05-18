Newcastle beats Brighton 4-1, one win away from the Champions League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle is one win away from a return to the Champions League. The Saudi-controlled club beat Brighton 4-1 to strengthen its hold on third place in the Premier League. Three more points will guarantee Newcastle a top-four finish and an automatic spot in the Champions League. The northeast club was last in that competition 20 years ago. The team’s remaining games are at home to next-to-last Leicester and away to Chelsea. An own-goal by Deniz Undav and Dan Burn’s header put Newcastle 2-0 ahead before late goals by Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.