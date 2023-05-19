Italian teams bidding for clean sweep of European trophies

MILAN (AP) — Italian teams are bidding to achieve what they have only done once before: winning all three of Europe’s top club competitions. Inter Milan is aiming to end a 13-year wait for the Champions League trophy. Roma is targeting a second straight European title after reaching the Europa League final and Fiorentina is in the Europa Conference League final. AC Milan, Juventus and Sampdoria won the three European competitions of the time in 1990.

