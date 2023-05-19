Skip to Content
LA Sparks defeat Griner, Mercury 94-71 in WNBA season opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points, rookie Zia Cooke added 14 and the Los Angeles Sparks defeated Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury 94-71 in the team’s season opener. Griner led the Mercury with 18 points in her first regular-season game since being jailed in Russia last year. She was released in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap. Vice President Kamala Harris visited both teams in their locker rooms before the game.

