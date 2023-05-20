Denz wins another Giro stage, Armirail is first Frenchman in pink this century

CASSANO MAGNAGO, Italy (AP) — Nico Denz has sprinted to his second victory in the Giro d’Italia. Bruno Armirail becomes the first Frenchman to wear the pink jersey in this century. Denz pipped Derek Gee by half a wheel at the end of the 14th stage. Denz won Thursday’s 12th stage for his first victory in a Grand Tour. Alberto Battiol was third. Armirail has an advantage of 1 minute, 41 seconds over previous leader Geraint Thomas. Primož Roglič is two seconds further back. The Giro ends in Rome in eight days.

