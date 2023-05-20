South Carolina Republicans hear pitches from 2024 candidates, reelect state party chairman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans have selected Drew McKissick as their chairman for a fourth term at a convention where some of the party’s 2024 presidential hopefuls made pitches to voters in the first-in-the-South primary state. McKissick has led the party since 2017 in a state where the GOP holds all statewide-elected positions, all but one U.S. House seat and control of both legislative chambers. He defeated three challengers. Among the 2024 GOP presidential contenders, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy addressed the convention, while former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tim Scott and a super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent videos. Given its prominent status on the nomination calendar, South Carolina for months has drawn a number of White House hopefuls.

