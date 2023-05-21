Di Lorenzo stunner helps Serie A champion Napoli beat Inter 3-1

MILAN (AP) — Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored a stunning goal to help the Serie A champion beat 10-man Inter Milan 3-1 and end the Nerazzurri’s eight-match winning run. Romelu Lukaku had leveled for Inter moments earlier. Inter had to play most of the match with 10 men after midfielder Roberto Gagliardini was sent off shortly before the break following a second yellow card. Inter remains two points above fifth-place AC Milan in a tight fight for the top four in Serie A. Lazio could leapfrog the Nerazzurri with a result at Udinese later Sunday.

