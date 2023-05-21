Odor, Carpenter have big hits as struggling Padres beat Red Sox 7-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a desperately needed bases-clearing double off struggling Corey Kluber in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 7-0 for just their third win in 14 games. Odor finished with two doubles and four RBIs and Michael Wacha, who pitched for Boston last year, threw six strong innings. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak and gave their fans something to cheer about after being booed several times during the last three games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.