Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest has returned from the mountain pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities. Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha soldier who lives in Britain, reached the peak of the world’s highest mountain last week. Magar lost both his legs while fighting in the British army in Afghanistan when he accidently stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Hundreds of supporters and officials, including Nepal’s tourism minister, greeted him at Kathmandu’s airport on Tuesday and offered him garlands.