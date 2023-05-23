Wes Anderson on his new ’50s-set film ‘Asteroid City,’ AI and all those TikTok videos

CANNES, France (AP) — “Asteroid City” is among Anderson’s most charmingly chock-full creations, a much-layered, ’50s-set fusion of science fiction, midcentury theater and about a hundred other influences ranging from Looney Tunes to “Bad Day at Black Rock.” In an interview ahead of the film’s Cannes Film Festival premiere Tuesday, Anderson says he hasn’t seen any of the thousands of videos made in his style that have populated Tik Tok in recent weeks. He’s never even seen a Tik Tok, he said. Anytime anyone responds to his films, Anderson says, “is a nice, lucky thing.”

