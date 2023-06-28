Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. A Ventura County fire captain, Brian McGrath, says three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision Wednesday in Moorpark. Only minor injuries were reported. The official says most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders. The derailed train cars remain upright. Wreckage of an unrecognizable vehicle lay nearby. McGrath says the truck’s driver has only minor injuries and apparently got out of the vehicle before the crash. Moorpark is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

