Hornets extend qualifying offers to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, making them restricted free agents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets haven’t given up on Miles Bridges just yet. The Hornets have extended qualifying offers to Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon, making all three restricted free agents. Bridges missed all of last season after he was accused of domestic violence last summer. Bridges wound up pleading no contest and is serving three years of probation. He was suspended for 30 games, but the NBA says since he missed the whole season, 20 games of the suspension is considered already served. He will miss the first 10 games this season. Bridges led the Hornets in scoring and rebounding in 2021-22.

