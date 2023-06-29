Schwarber homers on 1st pitch, Walker wins 5th straight start as Phillies beat Cubs 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered on the game’s first pitch, Taijuan Walker won his fifth straight start and the surging Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1. Bryce Harper drove in two runs. Trea Turner had two hits and scored a run, helping the Phillies win for the 18th time in 23 games. Schwarber, the former Cub, got things started with a drive to right against Kyle Hendricks for his 21st homer. It was the 25th time he has gone deep to start a game. Walker went six innings, allowing one run and six hits. The Phillies overcame two dropped fly balls to win their ninth straight road game and match their best streak since May 1984. The Cubs have lost four in a row after winning nine of 10.

